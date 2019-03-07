Mary E. Skelton

Mary E. Skelton, a resident of Venice, FL and a former long-time Darien resident, passed away on December 1, 2018 in Florida. Born on April 15, 1925 in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Richard F. and Gladys Skelton.

Mary was raised in Darien and attended Baker School. She was in the first 7th grade class at Darien Junior High. Mary taught at Darien Junior High for 30 years which she loved. She attended and volunteered for Noroton Presbyterian Church. She was a loyal prayer warrior and choir member. She was a Deacon which led to her becoming a Stephen Minister. She volunteered for the soup kitchen and loved her long term role as Parish visitor.

Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Noroton Presbyterian Chapel, 2011 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. Published in Darien Times on Mar. 7, 2019