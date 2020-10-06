Meredith Fahey

Meredith and I went to college together and became close friends from the moment we met. We played guitar and sang together throughout the years and shared a love of various arts and sports. She was a selfless, compassionate person throughout the 50+ years of our friendship. I know that her beautiful alto ( and later, tenor) voice is ringing throughout the heavens. Sing out, Meredith - I'm listening and sending hugs. Deep condolences to Alison, Mandy and her siblings and relatives.

Gwen Deely

Friend