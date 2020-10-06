1/1
Meredith Fahey
Meredith A. Fahey
Meredith A. Fahey, Hamden CT, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital at the age of 73. Meredith was born to Bartley and Marienne Fahey in Stamford, CT, the second of five children, and was lucky to be not only surrounded by her loving immediate family , but also to grow up in close proximity to a large, fun-loving family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Meredith graduated from Darien High School and earned a BA degree from the College of Notre Dame, Baltimore, MD. She taught English at Darien High School for several years before leaving to start a career in business. She went on to earn a MBA at NYU Stern School of Business. Meredith worked for several consulting firms before starting her own company, Finnegan Associate, which she managed for 17 years. Meredith retired in September 2018, from her position as Associate Director, Organizational Effectiveness & Staff Development at Yale University and continued consulting in that capacity until her death.
Meredith had a lifelong appreciation of the arts and loved to paint, act, sing and dance. In Hamden she enjoyed performing in amateur productions and singing with several choral groups. She studied painting in Maine and Provincetown, MA, where she spent many summers. She also enjoyed sailing her boat "Grizabella" on Long Island Sound.
Meredith is survived by her wife, Alison Cunningham of Hamden, her sisters Alison Hughes (Robert) and Dale-Beth Zaino (Francis) and her brothers, Michael Fahey (Linda) and Gregory Fahey (Rosalyn). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and"grands", two aunts, and many cousins and dear friends.
When regulations permit we hope to gather, family and friends alike, to celebrate Meredith's life and legacy of joy. If you would like to make a contribution in her memory, please consider making a donation to The Provincetown Art Association and Museum, 460 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657 (paam.org) or to a local charity of your choice. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden is in care of the arrangements.
To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in Darien Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
October 4, 2020
October 4,2020
Meredith was a lovely person and will be missed I enjoyed singing with her in the chorus and her company she was special.
Pat Upton
October 3, 2020
Meredith and I went to college together and became close friends from the moment we met. We played guitar and sang together throughout the years and shared a love of various arts and sports. She was a selfless, compassionate person throughout the 50+ years of our friendship. I know that her beautiful alto ( and later, tenor) voice is ringing throughout the heavens. Sing out, Meredith - I'm listening and sending hugs. Deep condolences to Alison, Mandy and her siblings and relatives.
Gwen Deely
Friend
October 2, 2020
Meredith sang tenor with me in the choir. She pretended she couldn’t read music, but she always learned the songs in about 5 minutes. Having her voice in my ear gave me the courage to sing out. Miss her dearly. May her memory be for a blessing.
Amy Glick
Amy Glick
Friend
October 2, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Alison and Meredith's family. Meredith was one special person. I am so sorry she had to leave this world and her loved ones behind. We are going to miss seeing here on family occasions. She was a love!
Lynn Bruneau
Family
