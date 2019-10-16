|
|
Michael Arthur Ludwig Sr. of Weston, CT, beloved husband of Corinne Ludwig, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on October 11, 2019 at age 64. He was born on June 17, 1955 in Stamford, CT
In addition to his wife of 40 years, he leaves behind his children and grandchild; Michael A. Ludwig Jr. of Old Saybrook, Ashley Ludwig and grandson Connor Michael of Ridgefield, and Hunter Ludwig also of Ridgefield. He is also survived by his sister, Lindy and Dr. Jim Kennedy of Winter Park, Colorado, brother, Rick and Barbara Ludwig of Belmont, Vermont, and several nieces and nephew.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yale Smilow Cancer Hospital, Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury, CT, and the ASPCA.
To view a more complete obituary, please go to www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Darien News on Oct. 17, 2019