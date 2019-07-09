|
|
Micheal Sutherland Greene
Micheal Sutherland Greene passed peacefully on Easter morning, April 21, after struggling for years with health problems. He leaves behind his mother Julie Sutherland Rikert, his ex-wife Bridget, his daughter Amelia, his sisters Kimberly Greene, Jennifer Rikert, and extended family and friends. Throughout his life, his keen intelligence and sense of humor remained. He will be lovingly missed by all. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., July 20, at St John's Church, Darien.
Published in Darien News on July 11, 2019