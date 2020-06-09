Mildred M. LawlerMildred M. Lawler ("Toni"), a longtime resident of Darien, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Born in Queens, New York on August 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Jacob F. Scior and Caroline D. Scior. She will be fondly remembered as a person full of compassion, whose generous nature and big heart and beautiful smile will be missed by all.Toni was raised in South Ozone Park, Queens, and the youngest of 5 children. She was a graduate of John Adams High School. It was in Queens where she met and later married the love of her life, Bill Lawler and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. She worked at New York Telephone as a Supervisor in the Accounting Department for many years. An avid Yankees fan, many nights she would be the last to go to bed until the games were over even into the extra innings. She later made Darien her home and found joy raising her son Billy. Toni began working at the Darien YMCA where she loved helping anyone who needed it at the front desk. One of the things she enjoyed the most was watching the kids come into the Y as toddlers and young children, watching them grow over the years and reading in the paper the success the kids had in Darien High School sports.Toni was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt; she is survived by her husband, Bill Lawler of Darien, son Billy and her beloved granddaughter Kendall of New Canaan. In addition to her parents, Toni was predeceased by her sisters, Louise, Dottie, Ruthie and brother Jack.The family will have a private wake at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien.In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation may be sent to Darien EMS-Post 53, P.O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820.