Services

Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Mildred Persico


1928 - 2019
Mildred Persico Obituary
Mildred Persico
Mildred Persico, 90, of Stamford, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Newtown Health Center surrounded by her loving family. Millie was born October 28, 1928 to Italian immigrants Angelina Cammerota and Paul Morgera.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint John Church, 1986 Post Road in Darien on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Darien News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
