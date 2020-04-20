|
|
Nadia Araman Stevenson
Nadia Araman Stevenson, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 81.
Nadia was born on April 2, 1939 in Beirut, Lebanon to Rose and Aziz Araman. She attended the Collège Protestant Français de Beyrouth as well as the École d'Infirmières de Beyrouth and was an Assistante Sociale at the Office du Développement Social in Beirut.
Nadia was predeceased by her husband Peter. She is survived by her two daughters Julie Stevenson of Norwich, VT and Joanna Garrett of Darien, CT; her brothers Georges and Spiro Araman and her grandchildren Robert, Catherine, Isabelle, Eliza, Peter and Wyatt.
Nadia met her husband in Beirut, Lebanon and they spent much of their life traveling and living all over the world. In retirement, they moved full time to Rockport, MA, a place that they both cherished.
What Nadia loved most in her life was spending time with her family in the United States and all over the world. She adored her grandchildren and was always enthusiastic about spending time with them, attending their concerts, sporting events and infusing them with love and attention. She had a network of friends and family from around the world that she connected with and visited frequently and shared her love of life with her many friends in Rockport; attending movies, concerts, dinners and taking the time to support and listen to them and of course have fun and laugh.
Nadia will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her kind and compassionate spirit and her amazing hugs. When informing people about Nadia's passing, many of her friends mentioned her belief that people need at least three hugs everyday!
A celebration of Nadia's life will be held at a later date in Rockport, MA, when we can all hug in person again.
Nadia loved music and the arts and contributions can be made in her name to the Shalin Liu Performance Center at Rockport Music, Attention: Development Office, 16 Main Street, Rockport, MA 01966.
Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 23, 2020