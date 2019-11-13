|
Nicholas J. De Marco
Nicholas J. De Marco, age 73, died peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on November 10, 2019.
Nick was born in Brooklyn, NY, the oldest of 3 siblings to a warm Italian family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Anni, his adored son Nick, predeceased by his beautiful daughter Dawn, a brother Anthony De Marco, Jr. and a sister Cathy Smith. Nick was the fun, loving "Pop Pop" to grandchildren Elsie and Anderson De Marco.
Nick attended Temple University on a football scholarship and received a business degree. He was cheering his Temple Owls on to victory up until the very end of his life. Nick was an ROTC graduate and served two years active duty during the years 1969 – 1971.
Nick's long career was in the fashion business, primarily in licensing for an impressive array of fashion icons; Pierre Cardin, Halston, Robert L. Green among others.
Aside from his wife, children and grandchildren, Nick's other most important passion was as a Christian philanthropist, devoted to helping those less fortunate who could not do for themselves. Nick was on the Board of the Bowery Mission for over 35 years. His dedication to those that needed a helping hand was a lifetime commitment. Nick changed lives as a result of Jesus's transformation in his life.
His kindness, caring and loving soul will be missed by everyone that had the good fortune to be included as Nick's extended family. Nick loved to cook and he was an excellent, creative chef having learned from his mother Santa. He was happiest wearing his apron, stirring a big pot of sauce and entertaining family and friends at his table.
We miss him already. His life will spur all who knew him to continue the good fight with honor and integrity. He has left a void in many hearts but he will never be forgotten.
The Visitation will be Friday, November 15th from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 16, 10:00 AM at the Stanwich Church, 202 Taconic Road, Greenwich, CT 06831. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to honor Nick's life to The Bowery Mission, 355 Lexington Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10017, www.bowery.org/nickdemarco.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 21, 2019