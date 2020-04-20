|
Noa I. Politi
Noa Politi, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 12th at her home at the Watermark in Bridgeport, CT. She was the daughter of Levitt and Irene Purdy of Westport, CT. After high school, Noa attended The Famous Artist School in New York City and moved on to be an illustrator for multiple magazine publications in New York. She married George Politi in 1959 and moved to Darien where they remained residents until 2000. During that time she was a Cub Scout den mother, Christmas fair chairwoman at the Congregational Church, worked at the Harrell Shop and was an avid tennis player. An accomplished artist in painting, clay, and stone sculpture, Noa's works appeared in many shows around the Fairfield County area. She remained active with her sculpting until recently. Noa was predeceased by her husband, George, (2008) and by her twin brother, Frasier, of Roxbury, CT (2005). She is survived by her two sons, Gary and his fiancé, JoAnne, of Monroe, CT and Lawrence and his wife, Lee, of Darien, CT; and grandchildren, Steven and Kevin of Fairfield, CT. Noa touched many lives both of her generation and that of her sons as a caring friend who always had a nice thing to say. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when she will be interred next to her husband George in Southbury, CT. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820. To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Darien News on Apr. 23, 2020