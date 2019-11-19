|
Pamela Ann Maestri-Howes
Pamela Ann Maestri-Howes of Easton, CT passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. It was sudden and has left all who knew her in shock.
Pamela was born in Norwalk on November 6, 1960 to Patricia Mockler Maestri of Norwalk and the late Frederick Maestri. She attended local schools and worked at a few retail and office jobs. Her true desire was to have her own business and be her own boss. She made it happen by the age of 20.
Pam's grandmother had a store for rent in South Norwalk, and Pam decided to rent it and start a business there. But what? After many ideas and suggestions, the final decision was a consignment shop. Thus the beginning of Shop A Second Consignments which she opened just before her 21st birthday in 1981. At one time three stores were in operation: Norwalk, Stamford and Westport. In 2017, after 36 years, Pam closed her final store in Stamford to the disappointment of many customers and friends.
Pam had many interests. She loved animals. At one time she owned and fed six goats, 12 (or more) cats, the resident crow family, birds, squirrels, chipmunks, wild turkeys and others. She loved exotic cars, and from age 16 to the present, she owned many. She had great interest in real estate, and whatever was for sale or rent in the area she knew about.
She loved shopping for clothes and had an extensive collection for any occasion. She loved her home in Easton with Scott and helped to make it beautiful. She could charm a room with her beautiful smile, vibrant personality, jokes, quips and puns. She made everyone laugh.
Pam gave time to volunteer at the Easton Senior Center and the Carousel Thrift Shop in Southport where she made many friends.
Besides her mother, Pam is survived by her husband Scott W. Howes; a sister Michele Maestri Murphy of Norwalk, nephews Evan and Ian Murphy, nieces Elizabeth Murphy and Angelica Rivera all of Norwalk; a brother and sister-in-law Mark and Karen Howes and niece and nephew Kimberly and Jeffrey Howes of Nunday, NY and many cousins in the area.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Memorial Congregation Church, 58 Church Street, Stamford (Glenbrook), CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to an animal rescue center of their choice or to the .
Rest well, my dear child, until we meet again, P.M.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 21, 2019