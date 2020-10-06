1/1
Patricia Flynn Spurgeon
1933 - 2020
Patricia Flynn Spurgeon
With her boundless energy, inner strength, and compassion Trish brought happiness to so many friends and family members. She had a talent for listening to people and making them feel better. Nothing was too much to do for a friend. She loved children. She wore out her Santa Claus and Easter Bunny costumes.
She devoted her life to giving to others and to the community. Because of her many civic contributions to nursing homes, Family and Children's Aid, and Person to Person, Trish was celebrated in Darien as "Volunteer of the Year".
Her first words in life were "I happy" and last words were "I love you".
Trish, age 87, died peacefully at home with her husband at her side on September 28, 2020. She is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, a great grandson, and numerous other family and friends.
Trish was born in Dayton, Ohio Jan 5th 1933 and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky where she attended Collegiate School. She graduated from Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire in 1952 and from The Child Education Foundation in New York City in 1953 and became an elementary school teacher in New York.
In 1954 she married Edward Spurgeon, LT, USN. Stationed in Norfolk, VA, she traveled Europe with the Sixth Fleet, her husband, and daughter, Elizabeth who was born in 1956 . After the Navy, Trish moved with her husband who worked for The General Electric Company to Pittsfield, MA where she gave birth to her son, Edward Jr. Further transfers around the world were met with excitement. In 1976 her husband, a GE executive, was transferred to Fairfield, CT and Trish moved to her husband's family home in Darien, CT.
Trish adored her children and was especially devoted to her grandchildren. She loved attending their events and she supported them in all their endeavors.
She enjoyed skiing, playing tennis, golf, and sailing. She did all sports with determination and joy. Her creativity with flowers and gardens was a special talent. But most of all she gave extraordinary joy and love and kindness to her family and friends.
There will be a private burial service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Constellation Hospice, 14 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 or St Luke's Church, Darien, CT 06820



Published in Darien Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
