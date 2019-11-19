|
|
Patricia May Holub
Patricia "Sissy" Mary Holub, a resident of Darien, passed peacefully on to her eternal home on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was surrounded by her family singing her favorite hymns and prayers over her as she made her journey on to glory. Born on February 4, 1939 in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Accorsi) Polzello.
Patty graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, VT and Trinity College in Burlington, VT. She worked as a business teacher at West Rutland High School and the Katherine Gibbs School. She was a member of the Country Club of Darien for 40 years.
Sissy was a beautiful woman, both inside and out. She touched the hearts of all she met. Patty was the listening ear, the sage advisor and the champion of each of the family members' endeavors – oldest to youngest.
A devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, she was also an irreplaceable auntie and filled the role of her own mother, long passed, as doting "grandmother" to her youngest four nephews and niece. Never missing a birth, birthday or any special occasion, always bringing her special "Sissy" magic, she is adored by those babies and the memory of her love and devotion will live on forever in them and every person she came in contact with.
She left us feeling better about ourselves – a treasured legacy.
She is survived by her husband, Roland J. Holub of Darien; two daughters, Linda Holub Reilly of Shelton, CT and Kristh Holub Kells of Cambridge, MA; and two grandchildren, Connor Reilly and David Kells. She is also survived by a brother Richard Polzello of Easton, CT and a sister Joan Nelson of Darien. Patricia was like a grandmother to four nephews and a niece, Owen, Wyat and Julia Lesko of Pennsylvania and Patrick and Leo Nelson of Massachusetts as well as the older nephews and nieces that survive.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Patty would have appreciated donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien handled the arrangements.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 21, 2019