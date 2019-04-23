Patricia Wells Pohlmann

Patricia Moll Wells Pohlmann, age 83, died peacefully, surrounded by family members, at Providence Point in Pittsburgh, PA on March 30, 2019. Born in Chicago on January 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen Moll, she grew up in Indianapolis Indiana.

Growing up, Pat was an outstanding swimmer in major competitions across the country including the U.S. Olympic Trials. She graduated from Indiana University in 1958 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Pat lived in Darien, CT for many years and was an important member of the community. She was a grade school teacher and then had a very successful career as a realtor. She was an active member of the Noroton Presbyterian Church and was co-founder of both Wheeler Real Estate (now Halstead) and the Darien YMCA nursery school, both of which continue to thrive today. After marrying her late husband William Pohlmann, Pat moved to Pittsburgh and became a passionate world traveler, visiting as many foreign destinations as time would permit as well as her children in Connecticut, California and Florida. While in Pittsburgh she was an involved member of the Southminster Presbyterian Church and PEO and an avid fan of Pittsburgh sports teams.

Pat was an incredible woman who spread light, kindness and love to everyone she met and who loved and fiercely protected her family. She is survived by her sister Gail Pebworth of Crawfordsville, IN as well as her son Peter Wells of Newbury Park, CA, her daughter Lynne Murphy of Wallingford, CT, Stepsons Steve Pohlmann of St. Petersburgh, FL, Jeffery Pohlmann of San Diego, CA and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William Pohlmann and her grandson Patrick Wells Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the [ ] or Southminster Presbyterian Church, Mt. Lebanon, PA. A service honoring Pat's life and legacy will be held at Southminster Church this summer.