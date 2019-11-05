Darien Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Paul Landovsky
Paul Frank Landovsky

Paul Frank Landovsky Obituary
Paul Frank Landovsky
Paul Frank Landovsky, a resident of Darien, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Darien. Born June 29, 1929 in Pist, near Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, he was son of the late Josef Landovsky and Pavla Kozminova.
Paul spent his childhood and early adulthood with his family in Pist, Czechooslovakia but during WWII, his family had to find another place to live. The family finally moved to Prague where Paul started study Gymnazium Dr. E. Benese. He received a degree in architect. He finally left Czechoslovakia in 1964. While in Darien, he was a member of the Darien Boat Club.
Services will be held in Czech Republic, and he will be interred in the family grave.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 7, 2019
