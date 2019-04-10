Paul "Scott" MacDonald

Paul "Scott" MacDonald, 46, of New York, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Jamie Green MacDonald, who grew up in Darien. Scott spent many happy days in Darien with Jamie and her family.

Scott was born to Paul and Kathleen MacDonald in Lowell, MA, and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. He attended the Reilly School and the Moody School in Lowell, and St. John's Prep in Danvers.

Scott found his true calling while working at Saints Memorial Medical Center, an experience that led him to launch his career as a paramedic. After spending time as an EMT at Trinity EMS in Lowell, Scott earned his Paramedic Certificate from Northeastern University and graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in 1996. He then moved to NYC and spent over 15 years at New York Presbyterian Hospital, specializing in critical neonatal and pediatric care. He took great pride in helping children and their families, and in teaching and mentoring future paramedics. Most notably, Scott was a first responder at ground zero on 9/11, an experience the profoundly impacted his life.

Scott was a die hard Boston Sports fan, and especially loved wearing his Red Sox or Patriots hat proudly around his Manhattan neighborhood to stir things up. Scott was incredibly generous in every way. When he wasn't saving lives or taking care of his friends and family, he and Jamie could be found spending time with his parents at the Cape, skiing in the mountains of New England and Colorado, or scuba diving in a tropical locale. He was a master storyteller, leaving no detail untold but often embellishing new ones to keep his audiences entertained. Scott never met a meal he didn't love and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for his loved ones.

In addition to his wife Jamie MacDonald of NYC, Scott is survived by his parents Paul and Kathleen MacDonald of South Dennis, MA; his sister, Caitlin MacDonald of San Francisco, CA; his aunt Mary Jane Farley of South Dennis, MA; his uncles Brian MacDonald of Swampscott, MA and Mark MacDonald of Lowell, MA; his Godson Patrick MacDonald of Lowell, MA; his in-laws Bob & Tami Green and sister-in-law Ali DiBiaso (Daniel), all of Darien, CT; his brother-in-law Zach Green (Kate) of Midland, Michigan; four beloved nieces and his many cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 12th from 4-7 p.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 729 Rt. 134 in South Dennis, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 13th at St. Pius X church at 5 Barbara St. in South Yarmouth, MA. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in South Dennis, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National EMS Memorial Service at www.national-ems-memorial.org/donate. For online condolences please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.

A memorial celebration will take place at a later date in New York City. Published in Darien Times on Apr. 10, 2019