Phyllis M. Colin

Surrounded by family, Phyllis M. Colin succumbed to heart-related complications on April 3rd at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT at the age of 87. She and her beloved husband, Robert, lived in Battery Park City in New York. Formerly they had resided in Darien, CT from 1969 until 1994.

During her years in Darien, Phyllis was very active in the YMCA, serving as a Red Cross volunteer life guard and swim teacher to both young children and adults. Some of her other local memberships included the Newcomer's Club, the Darien Community Association and the United Methodist Church, to name a few. In New York, she did volunteer work at NY Downtown Hospital and was an active member of the Community Gardens in Battery Park City.

Phyllis Mevoglioni was born and raised in Paterson, NJ to parents Ernest and Ceile Mevoglioni. She graduated Eastside High School in 1949. Also, she was a 1953 graduate of New Jersey College for Women (NJC), now known as Douglass College, part of Rutgers University.

Swimming was her passion. She was a member of a number of synchronized swimming groups throughout most of her life. Along with other members of Ridgewood, NJ Aquacons, she participated in Buster Crabbe's swimming shows at the New York World's Fair site. Phyllis inherited the thrill of travel from her parents. She and her husband travelled extensively over the years, visiting all 7 continents in the process.

In addition to her husband, Phyllis Colin is survived by her three children, Douglas Heitsmith and his wife Diana and 3 children, Glenn Heitsmith and his wife Donna and their 3 children, and Victoria Colin Wagenbach and her husband Stephen and their 3 children.

A service for family members was held at the United Methodist Church in Darien, CT. A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church, 345 Middlesex Road, Darien on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Plan Int'l. USA, 155 Plan Way, Warwick, RI 02886 or Boys Town, 300 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 7000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9907. Published in Darien Times on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary