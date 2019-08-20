|
Ray Meurer
Raymond F. Meurer, age 87, of Rowayton passed away at home July 6, 2019. He was born Dec. 28, 1931.
Ray received his B.A. from Wabash College. He spent 35 years of his career at IBM. He managed IBM's News Bureau, advertising and sponsorships, including the BOC around-the-world sailboat races.
He was commodore of Wilson Cove Yacht Club and member of Rowayton Yacht Club and the Corinthians. Ray served as Five Mile River harbor superintendent for 13 years. At United Church of Rowayton, he was chairman of the deacons and lay leader. Ray also was active in the Darien Men's Association.
Ray is survived by Joyce Hizer, his wife of 41 years, three children: Diane, Michael, Scott, and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at United Church of Rowayton Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. Men are encouraged to wear a nautical tie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rowayton Library.
Published in Darien News on Aug. 22, 2019