Richard Conrad Weber


1924 - 2019
Richard Conrad Weber Obituary
Richard Conrad Weber, age 95, born in Bronx, NY on April 28, 1924 passed peacefully from this life into the next on July 22, 2019.
Richard raised his family and worked in the town he loved, Darien, CT. He was preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Dorothy Irene Weber, then by Joan Anson-Weber. Richard leaves behind three sons: Robert Weber (Susan) of TX, Richard Weber (Chris) of PA, Russell Weber (Lauren) of GA and three daughters: Kerry Petrie (Ivor) of WI, Karen Weber of AL and Kathleen Weber of IA as well as 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Richard served his country in the Army Air Forces in WWII, attending Officers Training School at Ohio State University. He then came home to start a family and worked in the family business at Christman Furniture for 42 years before retiring and moving to Roswell, GA with his second wife, Joan to live out his years near his son and family. His last years were spent in assisted care in VA and then WI to be closer to his daughter. Richard enjoyed playing golf, baseball, travel, making people laugh and in his last years was an avid reader of WWII history.
Richard will be laid to rest next to Joan Anson-Weber at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT with a private memorial service currently pending.
Published in Darien News on Aug. 1, 2019
