Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephens Episcopal Church
67 Anson Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Charleston, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lukes Episcopal Church
Darien, CT
View Map
Richard Gray Jr.

Richard Gray Jr. Obituary
Richard E. Gray Jr.
It is with great sadness that we share the early and tragic passing last Saturday of Richard E. Gray, Jr., known to his friends and family as "Teddy". He was 23 years old and the adored son of Sabele Steuert and Joseph Steuert, his step-father. He is survived by his loving father Richard E. Gray, Sr. and the rest of his loving family including his sisters: Daphne and Adelia Gray; step-sister, Elizabeth Riva; and step-brothers: Douglas, Raymond and Joseph Steuert and their families.
Teddy attended the Salisbury School in CT and then Darien High School, graduating in 2015, where he was a modern-day Pied Piper with an endless stream of friends that loved his energy, warmth and spirit of adventure. During his high school years, he spent two summers volunteering on a rural irrigation project in Malawi (Africa) and another summer studying at the London School of Economics.
Teddy attended Hobart College for two years, and had attended College of Charleston for two years where he was a senior majoring in communications. His goal had been to graduate in Spring 2020 and then join the U.S. Marines, a passion he had followed all of his short life.
Memorial Services for Teddy will be held in Charleston, SC on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and in Darien, CT on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lukes Episcopal Church.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Darien News on Aug. 29, 2019
