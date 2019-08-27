|
|
Richard E. Gray Jr.
It is with great sadness that we share the early and tragic passing last Saturday of Richard E. Gray, Jr., known to his friends and family as "Teddy". He was 23 years old and the adored son of Sabele Steuert and Joseph Steuert, his step-father. He is survived by his loving father Richard E. Gray, Sr. and the rest of his loving family including his sisters: Daphne and Adelia Gray; step-sister, Elizabeth Riva; and step-brothers: Douglas, Raymond and Joseph Steuert and their families.
Teddy attended the Salisbury School in CT and then Darien High School, graduating in 2015, where he was a modern-day Pied Piper with an endless stream of friends that loved his energy, warmth and spirit of adventure. During his high school years, he spent two summers volunteering on a rural irrigation project in Malawi (Africa) and another summer studying at the London School of Economics.
Teddy attended Hobart College for two years, and had attended College of Charleston for two years where he was a senior majoring in communications. His goal had been to graduate in Spring 2020 and then join the U.S. Marines, a passion he had followed all of his short life.
Memorial Services for Teddy will be held in Charleston, SC on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and in Darien, CT on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lukes Episcopal Church.
Published in Darien News on Aug. 29, 2019