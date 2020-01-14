|
Richard J. Dawson
Richard (Dickie) J. Dawson, a resident of Darien, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8th. Born in September of 1941 in Stamford, CT, Dickie was a lifelong resident of Fairfield County, graduating from Stamford High School and attending University of Wisconsin. He was a structural engineer and bridge designer for Metro North Railroad for over 40 years. A boating enthusiast, who enjoyed many happy times in his favorite place, Cape May, NJ, surrounded by family and friends. He was a truly honest soul who brought his kindness and gentle spirit to all. His high moral standards were a reflection of his years of military service in the Army, where he received two bronze stars during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann (Dottie) of Darien, two sons, Rich and Brad of Atlanta, GA, their spouses Tara Morgan Dawson and Laura Dawson, and five grandchildren: Keegan, Brody, Alexander, Charles and Maris.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien Friday, January 17th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18th at 10:00 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1864 Boston Post Road, Darien CT. Interment will follow, with full Military Honors, at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Stamford Hospital Foundation, designated to the Bennett Cancer Center. https://www.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org/foundation/programs/
Published in Darien News on Jan. 16, 2020