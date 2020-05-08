Richard Patrick Manero
Richard Patrick Manero, known to family and friends as Dick, of Putnam, Connecticut, died peacefully in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on May 3, 2020 at the age of 80.
Dick was born on October 29, 1939 in Salem, Massachusetts, the eldest son of the late Tony and Agnes Manero. He resided in Fairfield County for most of his life, until retiring to the beautiful "quiet corner" of Putnam County, where he built a new home and enjoyed the slower pace and more rural atmosphere.
Upon graduating from Greenwich High School, Dick attended The Julliard School in New York City, where his passion for music and playing the trumpet flourished. After completing his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College, he went on to graduate from Yale Law School. He was admitted to the New York State Bar Association in 1966 and the Connecticut Bar Association in 1967. Dick was an accomplished, dedicated attorney, practicing law for over fifty years. He was also a proud veteran, having served in the United States Air Force Reserve.
Dick had an interest in history and, as a lover of the written word, he penned three novels of various genres in his spare time. Other hobbies included listening to music, appreciating the wildlife that roamed in his yard, and watching sports, particularly golf, of which his father won the U.S. Open in 1936. He will be remembered most for his commitment to excellence, integrity, honesty and quick wit.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Rokki Manero of Southlake, Texas, daughter Christy Manero Greco of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, grandchildren John, Jack, Julian, Emilia and Gus, longtime partner, Stephanie Kaminski, his beloved cats, Midnight and Tux, and many more family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his brother Robert Manero.
His ashes will be placed next to his parents at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. A memorial mass and celebration of life luncheon will be held later this summer.
Being a lover of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Felines, http://www.fofct.org.
Published in Greenwich Time & Darien Times on May 8, 2020.