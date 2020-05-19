Richard J. Reilly Jr.

Richard J Reilly Jr., Platform Tennis ("paddle") court innovator, passed away at his home in Teton County, Idaho on May 14. His loving wife Gail (Apgar) cared for him to his final moments. Dick led the sport's expansion from Westchester County, NY beginning in the early 1960's, building and servicing courts in 40 US states and 16 countries, producing instructional videos and operating platform tennis camps in Montana and Wyoming. He was inducted into the Platform Tennis Hall of Fame in 1974 when he was only 39. Dick grew up in Scarsdale, NY and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1957 where he lettered in football, track and crew. He attended Columbia University business school and earned a Masters in Public Health. Dick married his hometown sweetheart Gail Apgar and raised their family in South Salem, NY. He revived the Boy Scout program in Northern Westchester, started and coached the local youth football program and revived the football program at Wooster School in Danbury, CT where he coached and was the business manager for two years. During a reprieve from the platform tennis court business, Dick worked for the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation in NYC and focused on improving the health and lives of folks in the Appalachian region of Mississippi. He is survived by Gail, his four devoted children Tammy (Dan Newton) of Kalispell, MT, Jim (Karen) of Darien, CT, Kathy (Mark Gross) of Jackson, WY and Janet (Andy Hawkes) of Boulder, CO. He leaves ten adoring grandchildren: Danielle, Caroline, Bridget, Charlotte, Patrick, Tyler, Kevin, Bo and Taylor, and three great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister Norine (Toole), and brother Alby. Dick's faith in God and strong values were a huge part of who he was. His sincere interest in the life story of almost everyone he met, desire to share his passions with others and his boyish charm and good looks left a lasting and endearing impression on the many variety of people he encountered throughout his life. Our world feels a little less colorful without him. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be announced by his family at a later date.



