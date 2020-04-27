Darien Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Luttich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Crean Luttich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Crean Luttich Obituary
Rita Crean Luttich
Rita Crean Luttich, a resident of Darien, CT passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born on February 14, 1932 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Feeney) Crean. She was 88.
Rita worked as a secretary and a homemaker raising three children. She was an avid painter and seamstress and enjoyed traveling and reading, but her greatest love was for her family.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Harry O. Luttich. Rita is survived by a son, Edward H. Luttich of Fallbrook, CA, and two daughters, Barbara L. Knowlton (and husband David) of Watch Hill, RI and Nancy L. Cornacchia (and husband Thomas) of Darien, CT. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Katie, Jack, Will, Tory, Sam, Julia, Alexa, TJ and Libby.
A private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -