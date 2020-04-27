|
Rita Crean Luttich
Rita Crean Luttich, a resident of Darien, CT passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born on February 14, 1932 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Feeney) Crean. She was 88.
Rita worked as a secretary and a homemaker raising three children. She was an avid painter and seamstress and enjoyed traveling and reading, but her greatest love was for her family.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Harry O. Luttich. Rita is survived by a son, Edward H. Luttich of Fallbrook, CA, and two daughters, Barbara L. Knowlton (and husband David) of Watch Hill, RI and Nancy L. Cornacchia (and husband Thomas) of Darien, CT. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Katie, Jack, Will, Tory, Sam, Julia, Alexa, TJ and Libby.
A private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 30, 2020