Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
Robert D'Arinzo


1938 - 2019
Robert D'Arinzo Obituary
Robert D'Arinzo
Robert (Bob) D'Arinzo, 80 of Darien, Connecticut passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Stamford, CT on October 17, 1938 to Mark and Margaret D'Arinzo and was the youngest of six children. He attended J.M. Wright Technical School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1958 through 1961.
He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine (Liscio) D'Arinzo, his three children, Robert D'Arinzo, Ralph D'Arinzo, and Dan D'Arinzo, their spouses/partners Alex (Cascella) D'Arinzo, Brenda Case and Sharon (Friar) D'Arinzo, his 5 grandchildren, Raquel, Rocco, Julia, Danny and Alexa, 1 brother (Mark), 1 sister (Angie) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Robert will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, an amazing gardener and for his kind and generous spirit to all who knew him.
Published in Darien News on Aug. 29, 2019
