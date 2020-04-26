|
|
Robert Peter Daly
April 17,1955 - April 16, 2020
Attorney at Law
Beloved Husband, Father, Family Member and Friend
Resident of Fairfield, CT, Bob passed away after a brief illness at Yale New Haven Hospital on Thursday, April 16th. Bob was a third-generation attorney, practicing law in Darien for more than 30 years. A graduate of Georgetown University and Georgetown Law school, he was a shining example of Jesuit education. He started his law career in Darien with MacInerney and Millar, later practicing with Humes Andrews, before opening his own practice in Darien in the mid 1990's.
He and his wife, Fran, married in 1995, lived in the Rowayton Woods condos until their move to Fairfield in 2010. He is survived by his wife and their twin sons, Peter and Robert, to whom Bob was a loving and devoted father.
Throughout his life, Bob found ways to share his diverse interests for the enjoyment of others. He visited veterans in assisted living centers, engaging them in long conversations about their experiences. He was an avid reader and researcher, encouraging these pursuits in others through his many years volunteering with the Darien Library. Bob taught boating courses for the Darien Power Squadron and was actively involved in his children's schools. As a Georgetown alumnus, he served in many capacities including as an interviewer for prospective candidates.
Bob and his family were parishioners of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Fairfield. Interment was at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, Long Island on Wednesday, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Darien News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020