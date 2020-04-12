Darien Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edwin Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edwin Anderson Obituary
Robert Edwin Anderson
Dec 1929 - Dec 13, 2019 ANDERSON, ROBERT EDWIN -- Robert Anderson, 89, of Redding, CT and longtime resident of Darien, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. Bob was born in December 1929 to Edwin and Elsie Anderson in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in Malvern, NY. Bob graduated from Brown University in 1951, after which he served three years as an officer with the U.S. Navy's Mediterranean fleet.
While Bob attended Brown, he met the love of his life, Anne Schroeder. They married in 1953 and lived in Naples, Italy for two years during Bob's Navy deployment. Bob and Anne were married 66 years.
Soon after returning to the U.S. in 1954, Bob launched his career in marketing with Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. When he joined the William Esty advertising agency in New York, his family moved to Darien, CT, in 1962, where they lived for 16 years and were members of the Wee Burn Country Club. Bob later worked for Lever Brothers (Unilever) in New York for 15 years, rising to Executive Vice President and Member of the Board. He and his family moved to Winston-Salem, NC when he became Executive Vice President and a Member of the Board at R.J. Reynolds and later to Los Angeles when he became President, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at Mattel, Inc.
When Bob retired early to pursue his many hobbies, he and Anne moved to the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL, where they lived for 30 years while keeping a summer house in Darien, CT. Bob enjoyed golf, fishing, gardening and stamp collecting. A few years ago, Bob and Anne moved to Redding, CT.
Bob is survived by his wife, Anne Anderson, and by his daughter, Katherine Anderson O'Hara, and many cousins. His interment in Darien was private. A celebration of life was held for close friends and family in February.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -