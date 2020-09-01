Robert P. E. van Marx

Robert P. E. van Marx of North Branford, CT and formerly of Darien, CT died August 19, 2020. He graduated from The Hotchkiss School and Yale University '50. He was a commercial banker in the International Division of Empire Trust Company which became BNY Mellon. He knew four languages. He was born in Amsterdam, Holland on February 14, 1928. He leaves Holly, his devoted wife of 56 years, and a son, Robert C. He was predeceased by a son, Paul L. and a brother, Paul Ernst. He is survived by a sister, Vera Metcalf, a nephew, Stephen Metcalf, and a niece, Marilou vM. Kaufmann. He lived with his family in Darien, CT for 43 years where he was a member of the RTM Education Committee, Treasurer of the Darien Arts Association, and the Tokeneke Club.

After retirement he enjoyed and achieved recognition for his watercolors in Darien and on The Shoreline. Contributions may be made to The Hotchkiss Summer Portals Music Program in Memory of Paul L. van Marx '84.



