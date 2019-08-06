|
Robert P. Sullivan
Robert ("Bob") Paul Sullivan died peacefully, with his beloved wife Marylou and family by his side at his home in Darien, CT on August 2nd after a three-year battle with brain cancer.
Born in 1958 in Woburn, MA to Richard and Margaret Sullivan, Bob was the second of five Sullivan boys. The first in his family to attend college, Bob graduated from Merrimack College in North Andover, MA in 1981 and joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston, where he would spend his entire 36 year professional career. In 1990 Bob, Marylou and their children moved to Darien, CT for the start of a "two year" tour in the firm's New York office which lasted for 27 years until his retirement in 2017. Bob was a partner for 25 years and held various senior leadership positions during his career, including serving two terms on the US Board of Partners and one term on the firm's Global Board of Partners. He also was the Global leader of the firm's Banking and Capital Markets practice for 7 years. Bob was known for his energy, his boundless enthusiasm for the firm and the joy he received from being a coach and mentor to countless partners, staff and clients.
Bob was an avid golfer, boater, tennis player and king of the afternoon nap. Bob and Marylou loved spending time at their summer home on Cape Cod with their daily morning walks, traveling and entertaining friends and family. The Sullivan annual costume party on Halloween was not to be missed. He was a dedicated father to his children, spending his free time as a coach or spectator at their sporting events, and taking a keen interest in their careers. A passionate fan of his hometown sports teams, Bob was often spotted wearing a Red Sox or Patriots cap.
Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years Marylou (McCarthy), his four children, Michael (Alison) of Norwalk, CT, Melissa of Boston, MA, Christopher (Kathryn) of Boston, MA and Jack of Darien, CT. He was "Grampie" to Conor and Finn, a devoted son to Margaret, brother to John, David and Paul and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Joseph Sullivan and brother Richard Jr.
Visiting hours will take place Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road in Darien on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Neuro-Oncology Research. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to:
Attn: Rachel Flannery
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development
PO Box 27106
New York, NY 10087
Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Robert Sullivan.
Online gifts can also be made to http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/robert_sullivan
Published in Darien News on Aug. 8, 2019