Rodney "Rod" Fisk Beckwith passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1935 in Passaic, NJ to Raymond Fisk and Nancy Oberdorf Beckwith who predeceased him. His brother, Pete, also predeceased him.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Wedemann Beckwith and the proud father of daughters Allison Melson of Greensboro, NC and Kim Beckwith of Charlottesville, VA. He also leaves behind his son-in-law, John Melson from whom he received a life-saving kidney transplant in 2005, and two grandchildren, Carrie and Steven Melson.

Rod was raised in Rutherford, NJ and enjoyed spending his summers at Camp Dudley, where he remained actively involved with the camp for many years. He attended Cornell University where he played tennis and was a manager for the basketball team. He was also a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Throughout his adult life, he maintained a strong affiliation with the fraternity, serving as a Trustee for more than 40 years. He graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (With Distinction).

Rod served for two years on active duty in the Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant.

He then attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration,

graduating in 1963 with distinction and was elected a Baker Scholar.

Soon after graduating he joined the management consulting firm of Cresap, McCormick, and Paget in New York City. In 1971, he moved with his family to Melbourne, Australia, and in 1972 was appointed Partner in charge of opening an office there. While in Australia, he was active in the Australian Club, the Kooyong Tennis Club and the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia (Executive Committee).

He returned to the United States in 1977 where he resided with his family in Darien, CT where he was active in the Wee Burn Country Club and the Harvard Club of New York City. He continued working for CMP concluding 33 years of service as Chief Administrative Officer. He travelled extensively throughout his entire career.

Rod retired in 1996, and moved to Charlottesville, VA with his wife. He resided in Glenmore and, most recently, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.

He was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville, serving as chair and/or member of numerous committees and Task Forces. He was also active at Martha Jefferson Hospital, where he served on one of the hospital's boards and the Audit Committee.

He loved traveling the world with his family and was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. Rod was also an avid reader and had a great sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville or Camp Dudley of Westport, NY.



