Ronald M. Heinbaugh
Ronald M. Heinbaugh, a resident of Darien, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born on November 22, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Miley and Euretta (Gottschall) Heinbaugh.
Ron attended Darien public schools and graduated Darien High School class of 1946. He briefly attended Bridgeport University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star upon discharge.
Ron was a multitalented man. He worked at the family owned and operated lumber yard; was part owner of a restaurant in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; worked at Bloomingdales, specializing in men's wear; was a member of Noroton Presbyterian Church for over 70 year. He also produced and performed in many plays and musicals with the Darien Theatre Group; was an active member of the Darien Senior Center and served as president of the Darien Chapter of the AARP. Ron enjoyed his many antique cars, personally and at car meets and local holiday parades. He was devoted to his family and friends.
Ron is survived by a brother R. Edward Heinbaugh of Purchase, NY; two nieces Deborah H. Nolan (David) of Worcester, MA and Nancy Pettinelli (George) of The Villages, FL. He is also survived by several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at the Noroton Presbyterian Chapel, 2011 Post Road, Darien on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 or to the Darien Senior Center, Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 7, 2019