Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John R.C. Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
St. John's Cemetery
Darien, CT
View Map
Rose Marie Manforte Surwilo Obituary
Rose Marie Manforte
Surwilo
Nov. 11, 1920-Jan. 25, 2020
Rose Marie Manforte Surwilo, a lifelong resident of Darien passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Stamford, CT. Born on November 11, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Gerarda D'Elia Manforte.
Rose attended Darien Public Schools and retired as a teachers aide from Mather Middle School. She was a lifelong active member of St. John RC Church in Darien. As a parishioner there, she taught First Communion Class for 20 years and was an active member and officer in the St. John's Women's Guild. She was also a member of the St. John's Cancer Sewing Group for Rosary Hill for 40 years and was an extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Rose also volunteered and was a member of the Darien Senior Center for many years and St Joseph's Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Rose is survived by her four children, Reverend Monsignor Edward R. Surwilo Jr. of Stamford, Sondra (Carl) Pavlick of Stamford, Marianne (Brian) Nadriczny of Newtown and Vincent (Margaret Burns) Surwilo of Venice FL, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Edward R. Surwilo Sr., as well as her siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John RC Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. Burial will follow at St John's Cemetery, Darien. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairfield County Hospice House, 1 Den Road, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in Darien News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
