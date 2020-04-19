|
Roy Northway Stephens
Roy Northway Stephens, age 85, a resident of New Canaan for more than 30 years died peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital. Roy had struggled with Parkinson's Disease for almost 10 years and was infected by the Covid-19 virus three weeks ago.
Roy was born in Paignton, Devon, England on December 19, 1934. He was the son of the late Reynolds and Ellen Stephens. Roy was happily married for 57 years to Marjorie Stephens.
Roy was born in the UK; but spent many years as a boy in New York, as his father was one of the founders of the United Nations. He returned to the UK after attending University in New York, and launched his retail career.
Roy was a giant in the UK Retail Industry; capping his career as Managing Director and CEO of Selfridges Department Store; the largest retail store in the United Kingdom. In his leadership role he participated in many civic activities and met regularly with business and governmental leaders; and members of the Royal Family.
Roy was a fun loving, gregarious extrovert, who loved cruising, disco dancing, and had a passion and love for animals. He was a devoted husband and father; and was adored by his grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife Marjorie; he is survived by his daughter, Cathy Kangas, and his son Robert, and their spouses Ed and Julie; and by 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Nicole and Samantha.
Services will be private; followed this Summer by a Memorial and Celebration of his life.
For online condolence and updates, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in Darien News on Apr. 23, 2020