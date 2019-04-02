Darien Times Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Naples United Church of Christ
5200 Crayton Road
Naples, FL
Sally G. Clements, 85, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Darien, Connecticut, passed away on March 24, 2019.
Sally was born in New York City to Albert E. and Helen Y. Gessler on April 13, 1933. She graduated from Scarsdale High School and St. Lawrence University. Sally's career in real estate and her love of horses, golf and tennis enabled her to make many lifelong friends.
Sally is predeceased in death by her parents, her husband James, her two sons, Freddie and Timmy Appleton, and her brother Albert.
She is survived by her children Janet (Glenn) and Peter (Haylie), Timmy's wife Joanne, and her stepchildren Amy, Tom and Bill. She was dearly loved by her grandchildren Ali, Vida, James, Kate, Fisher, Finn, and Baxter as well as her great-granddaughter Ellie.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center (1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065) or an animal .
A memorial service will be held on May 10th at 11 a.m. at Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples, Florida with Reverend Dr. Dawson B. Taylor officiating. There will be a reception in the church courtyard following the service.
Published in Darien Times on Apr. 2, 2019
