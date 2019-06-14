Sally Shore Payne

Sally Shore Payne passed away, June 8, 2019 in Norwalk, CT, with her family by her side. She was eighty-seven years old. Sally was born in 1931 and grew up in Jackson Heights, NY. She graduated as an English major from Smith College in 1953, the year she married Herrick Littlefield. Together, they lived for many years in Darien, CT where they raised their four children. In 1974, she married David M. Payne with whom she lived for 27 years in Old Lyme, CT.

Sally spent her summers in Maine. She adored swimming in the ocean, breathing the salt air, and drawing her family close to her. She painted throughout her life, rendering these appreciations, and generously sharing her artwork wherever she turned. Her inspiration came from her love of family, friends, beautiful landscapes, flowers, and stories. Her wit and wisdom kept everyone on their toes, always asking the highest of them.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Lyn and Claude Hoopes, Carol McIntyre, William and Cheryl Littlefield, Jack Littlefield; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held later this summer in Maine.