Sally Lila Mazzeo Wynne
Mrs. Sally Lila Mazzeo Wynne, 87, a longtime resident of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 with her family at her side. Sally's children describe their Mom as patriotic, fiercely loyal and loving to her family and friends, and courageous in the face of life's trial and tribulations. She was born September 10, 1932 in Stamford, Ct. to the late Salvatore and Lillian Conti Mazzeo. She was raised and educated in Darien, graduating from Darien High School in 1950. She was offered a full scholarship to Smith College. Mrs. Wynne was married on January 26, 1957 to Mr. John B. Wynne at Saint John's Church in Darien, CT. Mr. Wynne died November 15, 2012. Sally was a homemaker, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. During her high school years she was a member of the National Honor Society, played basketball, baseball, volleyball and field hockey, and earned her letter in sports. She won swimming medals at Pear Tree Point Water Carnival. While raising her family she was a volunteer with the American Red Cross, Greenwich Hospital, a member of the Greenwich PTA, scout leader for the Greenwich Boy Scouts, and scout leader for the Greenwich Girl Scouts. She sang in the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church choir. She was a lifetime New York Yankees fan, and Southern Cal Trojan fan. While raising her family Sally travelled extensively with her husband, as he worked in a volunteer capacity as the National President of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, and later as the National President of the . As a grandmother, Sally spent much of her time attending Greenwich High School football and hockey games, and never missed a graduation ceremony. Sally is survived by her five beloved children, John B. Wynne, Jr., daughter-in-law Anemone C. Wynne, Stephen D. Wynne, Lila T. Wynne, Jean M. Wynne and Tony E. Wynne and wife Kim, grandchildren Marcia Carbery, April Gurka, Laura Wynne, Levi Wynne, Hunter Wynne, Mary Wynne, Alex Fisher, Madeline Fulton, Ian Fulton, Oliver Fulton, Tony Wynne, Jr., Melissa Wynne and Jack Wynne, great-grandchildren Luke Carbery, Ethan Carbery, Harper Grace Wynne, Jeremy Wynne, her sister, Lois Costantino, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Salvatore Mazzeo, Jr. and sister, Marie Fitzsimmons. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 761 King St. and Comley Ave., Rye Brook, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Wynne to her favorite charity, St. Joseph's Indian School, P. O. Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota, 57326.
Published in Darien News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019