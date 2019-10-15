Darien Times Obituaries
|
Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Noroton Presbyterian Church
2011 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Resources
Samuel D. B. Millar Jr. Obituary
Samuel D. B. Millar
Samuel D.B. Millar Jr. passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd in Wellfleet Massachusetts.
Born in 1931 Sandy grew up in Montclair, NJ the third child of Samuel Millar and Louise Bonynge. Siblings were brother Bill (Suzanne Simond) and sisters Jeanne (John Almquist) and Carol (Peter Forstmann).
Throughout his childhood and early adulthood Sandy spent many idyllic summers in New Preston, CT on Lake Waramaug at his grandparents' home. Sandy graduated from Montclair High School where he wrestled and played soccer. Majoring in History at Wesleyan University he played soccer and was a member of Eclectic Society. He received his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law. College summers were worked at the family owned Inn on Lake Waramaug. During the Korean War he served his country as a member of the US Army Reserves. In 1965 Sandy married Judith Johnson and they raised their two children in Darien, CT.
Sandy was a forty year resident and real estate/probate attorney in town. He was a partner of his own firm Millar & Ambrette at the time of his retirement in 2003. Sandy was a firm believer in public service. He was a past member of the RTM, chairman of the Board of Tax Review, chairman of Gallivant, chairman of the Darien Chapter of the American Red Cross (and 12 gallon blood donor), president of the Darien Chamber of Commerce, president of the Darien Kiwanis Club and president of the Middlesex Club. Given his love of nature he was active for many years with the friends of Woodland Park.
During his time in Darien he was an enthusiastic tennis and paddle player. A highlight was winning the Middlesex Men's doubles tennis championship.
In retirement Sandy and his longtime companion Frances Hitchcock split their time between homes in Wellfleet, Massachusetts and Camden, Maine. While in Wellfleet he volunteered as a docent at the Wellfleet Historical Society. His daily morning routine was to walk for miles at Newcomb Hollow Beach soaking up the natural beauty, picking up litter, and finding left behind items that someone somewhere might find useful or enjoyable. This morning ritual was capped off by a dip in the water regardless of the temperature. In Maine he was a member of the Rockland Kiwanis Club and Camden Garden Club. At both homes he was a professional putterer giving particular love and attention to his vegetable and flower gardens. Sandy was endlessly entertained by the shenanigans of their cockapoo Millie. He often commented on how Millie kept him young. He and Fran enjoyed annual travel adventures overseas. While visiting family in CT he cheered and applauded his grandchildren at numerous sporting events and recitals. Each child filled him with love and pride.
Sandy will be forever loved by son Matthew of Norwalk, daughter Missy Fiorita and husband Paul of Darien and their four children Emma, Matthew, John, and Lila. In addition to Fran and Millie he will be dearly missed by Fran's son Randy Geehr and his wife Jill of Florida and their daughters Avery and Nicole, and Fran's daughter Susan Lewis and her husband Jeff of Maine with their sons Robin, Tristan, and Alden. Sandy will be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home in Darien and the memorial service will be Saturday, November 23 at Noroton Presbyterian Church in Darien beginning at 2 p.m. In honor of Sandy please handwrite and mail a letter to someone you love.
Published in Darien News on Oct. 17, 2019
