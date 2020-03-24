|
Sharon K. (Edwards) Kells
Sharon K. (Edwards) Kells, a longtime resident of Darien, CT (40 years), has passed away at age 73. Born September 10, 1946 at home in Irwin, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edwards and Hazel Ruth Edwards both of Irwin, OH. Sharon was a fraternal twin who was raised in rural Ohio with her 4 siblings (two sets of twins). She is survived by her husband Dominick D'Acutno, her two daughters and their families Amy (Kells) Ross, son-in-law Philip Gerard Ross III of Mahwah, NJ, and Ashley (Challinor) Maloney, son-in-law David C. Maloney of Darien. Her stepchildren Lorien (D'Acunto) Gallo and husband Robert Gallo of Ridgewood, NJ. Matthew D'Acunto and wife Katie (Sweet) D'Acunto of Darien,CT. Sharon loved and cherished eight of her beautiful grandchildren; Adrienne Ross, David 'Trey' Maloney, Carys Gallo, Mia Gallo, Charlie Gallo, Addison D'Acunto, Copper D'Acunto, and Collins D'Acunto.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, friend and iconic business woman in the financial sector for over 35 years. Renowned as "top producer" or "top broker in the nation" by the various firms she worked for, she was tremendously successful throughout her long illustrious career. Sharon was one of few women on Wall Street to reach this high level of success throughout the 80/90s. Sharon recently retired from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors in Westport, CT.
An extremely charitable person, Sharon always sought to help others or the town she chose to live most her life in. When older historic cemeteries were overgrown and not maintained she decided to take up this cause and spared no expense to do it. She beautified and revived their history. Sharon even hosted field trips for students to help them learn about the founders of Darien who rest in one cemetery she took care of. Her enthusiasm invariably brought recruits to her cause and eventually the town graciously budgeted to help maintain the historic cemeteries. Sharon's family hopes the town of Darien and its residents will carry on her legacy of charity and generosity and maintain these historic places.
Sharon loved tennis and played in tennis groups in both Darien and Bonita Springs, Florida. She really enjoyed playing as much as possible and spending time with her tennis friends. She was dedicated to her teams and her absence will be greatly missed.
As passionate as Sharon was for tennis and her causes, nothing equaled her love for her eight grandchildren. Time spent with Grandma was always fun, and she took every opportunity to provide adventure and excitement. She relished every moment spent with them. A private viewing for family only will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home Darien, CT on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Sharon will be interred at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date in the summer due to the current pandemic conditions. Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the ALS Foundation CT Chapter so that a cure can be found to save lives in the future.
Published in Darien News on Mar. 26, 2020