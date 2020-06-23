Sheila Leatham

Sheila Kay Andersen
Sheila Kay Andersen Leatham died June 8, 2020 at her home in Anderson, South Carolina. She was 83 years old. Born May 8, 1937 in Evanston, IL, Sheila attended Lawrence University for three years before marrying John T. Leatham ("Jack") in 1958. They lived in Savannah, GA for the first few years of their marriage while Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. Mrs. Leatham was the second of eight children. When her parents passed away at a very early age, Sheila and Jack took over loving and caring for her four youngest siblings, creating an extended and blended family that thrives to this day. Besides this great achievement of raising a large family at such an early age herself, Mrs. Leatham spent many of her later years as a nursery schoolteacher in Connecticut and Illinois. After her beloved husband Jack passed away in 2009, Mrs. Leatham became a dedicated volunteer at Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, SC. She considered her friends there as her second family and loved them very much. Sheila was a patriotic, lifelong Democrat, active in her community organizing fundraisers to support local and national candidates. She was an accomplished painter who loved to paint landscapes and still-life compositions. Sheila also enjoyed needle-pointing and knitting and was known to churn out dozens of knitted scarves during the holidays to give to friends and family. Sheila was always the first person to step up and help whenever there was a need. She was kind, caring and had a fabulous sense of humor. She lived on her own terms, staying active in her own home and driving until her last day. She was tough as nails but also had the softest heart. Mrs. Leatham is survived by her children, Betsy LaFontaine (Jim) of Beverly, MA; Lisa Mason of Darien, CT; John Leatham (Susan) of Anderson, SC; Bronwen Gay Dingeman (Jamie) of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and Douglas Leatham (Jessica) of Newport News, VA; sister Karen Andersen Moore (David) of Appleton, WI; brothers William Andersen (Dulce) of Egg Harbor, WI and Jon Andersen (Carol) of Lincolnshire, IL, eleven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack of 51 years, her two brothers, James Andersen and Robert Andersen (Ann), and her sister Bronwen Andersen Hatton (Spencer). A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Upstate. https://hospiceoftheupstate.com/
Published in Darien Times on Jun. 23, 2020.