|
|
Susan Gantt Helstein
Susan Gantt Helstein died peacefully on November 3, 2019 with her beloved husband Dick and family by her side after a courageous six year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in 1945 in Harrisburg, PA to Harriett and Basil Gantt. Sue was the second of four siblings.
She received her nursing degree from the University of Pennsylvania where she was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the National Honor Society for Nursing. She then went on for her Master's Degree in Nursing Supervision from Teachers' College at Columbia University
She used her skills in nursing as a Clinical Instructor in Medical-Surgical Nursing at New Rochelle Hospital; then as a Nursing Care Coordinator in Medical Surgical Nursing at United Hospital in Port Chester, as well as Nursing In-Service Instructor at United as well.
She also served as a substitute School Nurse at the Darien Public Schools.
Sue left the formal nursing profession to be an "at-home Mom" to her four children, to whom she devoted her loving and learned efforts to raise them to be faith-filled caring parents and giving members of society.
She loved to work on "projects", both in the home and outside of the home, constructing neighborhood play centers, sandboxes, gardens, etc.
Sue and her husband, Dick, loved to spend time with each other - playing tennis, riding bikes and motorbikes, swimming, skiing or simply relaxing at home.
She was a devoted "Nanny" to her 10 grandchildren and loved to have them over to her house to swim, dress up and make Christmas cookies and other projects.
Sue's Christian faith was extremely important to her and she was an active member of her church, Calvary Baptist Church (now Christ Community Church), teaching Sunday School, serving on key committees and providing Hospitality for events. Sue also helped teach the Morning Bible Study at Noroton Presbyterian Church.
Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dick; her four children: Elizabeth (Jim), Maggie (Ben), Annie (Adam) and Tim (Kelly); as well as her 10 beautiful grandchildren; her beloved sisters Marsha and Lisa and brother Dana; as well as her sister-in-law Cathy and her husband Jerry and a niece and a nephew Debby and Mark.
Visiting hours will take place on November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien. A Funeral Service will take place at Christ Community Church, 988 Post Road, Darien on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sue's memory to the Connecticut , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 7, 2019