Susan Gurney
Susan Parker Gurney of Darien, CT died on Thursday, November 14 peacefully at her home in Darien. She is survived by her two children, Christie Rawlings of Lakeville, CT; Mariamne "Magie" Gurney of Darien; her stepson Christopher Gurney of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren; and her sibling, K. Bryan Parker. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Gurney. Mrs. Gurney worked as a model while attending Skidmore College, then at Bankers Trust Co. as a Platform Assistant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made "In Memory of Susan P. Gurney" to: The Richard C. Gurney and Peter '53 Gurney Scholarship Fund at the Hotchkiss School, 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT 06039; The University of Lynchburg, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501; ABCs and Rice www.globalgiving.org/donate/32883/abcs-and-rice/
A private Celebration of Life will be held in NH this Summer.
Published in Darien News on Dec. 12, 2019