Susan H. Thompson
Susan H. Thompson, 73, of New Tampa, FL, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 from complications of COPD. Survivors include daughters, Vickie Lombardi (James) of New Tampa and Erika Killam (Troy) of Prince Edward Island, Canada; a sister, two brothers and three grandchildren Adam, Alexis and Charlie. She enjoyed most of her life in Darien, CT and worked as a purchasing managing for Patio.com for a number of years. She retired to Tampa, FL in 2007 and spent her time volunteering at her grandchildren's school. Some of Sue's favorite things were Weed Beach, fall football, having grilled cheese at the Sugar Bowl, daisies and Diet Cokes. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Robert Thompson and her parents. A private service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers Gifts in Susan Thompson's name can be made to LifePath Hospice: 3010 W Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or at www.chaptershealth.org. Words of comfort may be expressed at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 30, 2020