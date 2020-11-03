Terri Marie Brode
Terri Marie Brode died peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, NY with her husband Andrew at her side following complications from surgery.
Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN, Terri graduated from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis in 1985 and Butler University in 1989 with a degree in accounting. After working for Arthur Anderson for 5 years and ready for a change, Terri attended Duke University receiving an MBA in 1995. Her sights set on NYC, Terri accepted a job with JP Morgan where she would meet her husband and marry in 1997. Following early success in her career, Terri had her first child and immediately knew in her heart where she was needed most. Home raising her four children who along with her husband, became the most important thing in her life.
Terri was a devoted mother and wife to her family and was always their biggest fan regardless of what they were doing. She was deeply involved in her children's school activities and looked forward to the many sporting events cheering on enthusiastically from the sidelines. Terri had a passion for traveling and always looked forward to family vacations never wanting to go to the same place twice. When she was not at home taking care of her family, she enjoyed spending time laughing with friends, reading a good novel, and running – having marked the NYC Marathon in under 4 hours off the bucket list.
In addition to her husband Andrew of 23 years and her 4 children Rhyan, Alex, Turner, and Campbell, Terri is survived by her mother Jeannie Pierle, sister Kelly Rechtin (Doug), brothers Michael Pierle (Kim) and James Pierle (Hanna), mother-in-law Joan Brode, sister-in-law Sue Schwartzman (Dave), brother-in-law Charles Brode (Ridgely), a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and of course, her beloved chocolate labs, Lucy and Sophie.
Terri will be remembered as a devoted wife, dedicated mother, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Terri had a laugh that would light up a room and the most amazing heart that if you had the good fortune to enter and be a part of, you will never forget. Her presence, love and support will be missed dearly.
A walk through visitation for family, friends, and others whose lives Terri touched are invited to St. Luke's Church, 1864 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, laugh at all the wonderful memories that Terri leaves us with. Masks are required and social distancing will be expected as guest walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to assure that everyone has the same opportunity. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Person-to-Person, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For travel directions or to sign her on-line guest book, please visit www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
.