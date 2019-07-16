Thomas D. Rodda

Thomas Douglas Rodda, a longtime resident of Greenwich, died on July 4 surrounded by his beloved wife Catherine and his four children. He was the son of Douglas and Ida Rodda.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Catherine, and his children, Thomas Douglas Rodda, Jr. (Sharon), Christine Rodda McKay, Eugene T. Rodda (Patricia), Julia Anne Rodda Hawkins (Jay), 9 grandchildren and five great-granddaughters.

He joined the Marine Corps in 1953, and married his wife Catherine in a Marine chapel in Santa Ana, California. He served his tour in the Korean War, then attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Tom graduated from Loyola: Stritch School of Medicine and trained at Columbia School of Medicine. He interned at the Greenwich Hospital and did his residency at Columbia University, where he later returned to teach. He was chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Greenwich Hospital from 1986 to 2003. He received Emeritus status upon retirement, and continued to volunteer at Americares.

Among his numerous professional memberships was the International Society of Paraplegia, New York Society of Medicine, North American Arthroscopy Association, and Societe Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopedique et de Traumatologie.

Tom was a pilot and an avid traveler. He was a member of the Field Club, Round Hill Club, Lyford Cay, Coral Beach and Tennis Club, and a longtime resident of the Mill Reef Club.

Funeral mass and interment will be private.

Ta Famille t'aime.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease research at parkinson.org Published in Darien News on July 18, 2019