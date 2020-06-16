Thomas M. O'Malley
June 26, 1965- June 6, 2020Thomas M. O'Malley, born and raised in Darien, CT passed away June 6, 2020. He was born in Stamford, CT on June 26, 1965 to James and Patricia O'Malley. He is survived by his father James, daughters Kelly and Riley and their mother Melanie O'Malley, brother Seamus (Lynn) and sisters Patricia Bell (John) and Erin Mikos (John). He was predeceased by his mother Patricia. Tom was the devoted uncle to Jamie McEnaney (Ryan), Christen Bell, Kathleen Monaco (Renaldo), Maureen Mikos, Kaila, Michael and Sean O'Malley and Colin, Kyle, Daniel and Katie Bernard. Tom was also a great-uncle to McKenzie Monaco and Matthew McEnaney.
Tom graduated Darien High School in 1984 where he was an outstanding athlete playing on the football and baseball teams. He went on to play football on a full scholarship at Florida State University, followed by a short time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom then had a career in the financial services and healthcare industry.
A service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the college funds of Kelly and Riley O'Malley. Donations should be made payable to Edward Jones and mailed to Melanie O'Malley, 106 Portland Avenue, Wilton, CT 06897. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford (203)-359-9999. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Darien Times on Jun. 16, 2020.