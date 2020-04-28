|
|
Thomas P. Mullaney Sr.
March 18, 1933 – March 16, 2020.
Thomas P. Mullaney passed away on March 16, 2020 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Tom was born in Bethel, CT in 1933. Tom graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Engineering. After graduation, and during a visit to Peach Lake in New York, he met and eventually married Carol Ann Sweeney of Danbury, CT. After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force stationed at Whiteman AFB in Sedalia, MO, he and Carol moved to Boston, where Tom earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School. Tom moved to Darien, CT in 1962, where he and Carol raised their four children until he took the first of several increasingly important business positions that would move him around the United States.
Tom's business career spanned more than 40 years. He started his business career with McKinsey and Company, Inc. where he became a Partner in the New York Office. Later in his career Tom served as the President and Director of four major international corporations including Wilson Sporting Goods, Dart Industries, The Olga Company and Softsel Computer Products.
In addition, Tom served as an outside Director for a variety of public and private companies, including Breuner's Home Furnishings, Bristol Farms, Crocker National Bank, Ducommun, Financial Corporation of Santa Barbara, General Housewares Corporation, Lear Siegler, LucasArts Entertainment Company, Lucas Digital Ltd., Merisel, Inc., Reliance Electric Company, Sunglass Hut, The Santa Anita Companies, and U.S. Borax. Out of his many Board positions came his one moment on the silver screen, where George Lucas had him take a cameo role in one of the early "Star Wars" movies (but, as Tom wryly noted, there was no subsequent Best Actor nomination).
Charitable activities were a huge part of Tom's life. He helped countless charitable organizations throughout his life, and served as a Trustee for numerous educational and charitable institutions, including Tuskegee Institute, The Santa Catalina School, and Providence St. John's Health Center Foundation, where he was appointed as a lifetime board of directors member.
While at Wilson Sporting Goods, Tom acquired the golfing bug. His love of the game lead to memberships at numerous golf clubs including Cypress Point, Valley Club of Montecito, and The Los Angeles Country Club (where he served as President from 2004-2006). Tom was always proud of having been the father of the yellow tennis ball when at Wilson Sporting Goods, but was always quick to add in his typically self-deprecating way that he was also the father of the yellow and orange golf balls, "eight million of which are buried in a landfill in Kentucky". When not golfing, Tom could be found playing his favorite card game "98 & Holding" with friends and family.
Tom's enthusiasm for life could not be surpassed. Countless friends and business associates would comment on his positive attitude and relentless desire to explore new and different opportunities both professionally and personally. A common word used to describe Tom has been "mentor": he always found time to sit and talk with others about their careers and issues they had to face – all consistent with his utterly genial and caring personality. He truly was a "people person". He will be greatly missed and forever loved by family and friends alike.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol Ann Sweeney. He is survived by his beloved children Thomas Mullaney (Amelia), Michael Mullaney (Carolyn), Beth Mullaney Johnson, Kate Mullaney Barry (Stephen) and 9 grandchildren.
A Special Celebration of Life will be planned after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Providence St. John's Health Center at https://stjohnsfoundation.org.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 30, 2020