Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John R.C. Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Spring Grove Cemetery
41 Hecker Avenue
Darien, CT
Tina T. Deverill


1946 - 2019
Tina T. Deverill Obituary
Tina T. Deverill
Tina T. Deverill, a resident of Keene, NH for the past 20 years, passed away July 24, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Born in Greenwich, CT on March 30, 1946, she was the youngest daughter of Joseph J. Turek and Agnes K. Turek. She graduated in 1964 from Greenwich High School and went to work at CBS Laboratories as an executive secretary to the Vice President. In 1969, she met her husband Robert A. Deverill who had taken a summer job before returning to college.
They were married on September 12, 1970 and moved to Darien, CT. During that time, they raised two children, Robin and Reed. In 1999, the family relocated to Keene, NH. She is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Robin Croteau, husband Scott and granddaughters Taryn and Nell, daughter Reed Graves, husband Jon and grandsons Carter and Drew, her sister Wendy Turek, brother-in-law Bill Deverill and wife Lynn, sister-in-law Ellen Deverill and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Agnes Turek, brother Joseph Turek Jr. and brother-in-law Richard Deverill.
Tina was a good friend to all who knew her, avid reader, homemaker extraordinaire and animal lover. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Road in Swanzey, NH 03446.
Calling hours will be Thursday, August 1st from 5-8 p.m. at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien, CT. Her funeral will take place Friday, August 2nd at 10 AM at St. John Catholic Church, 1986 Post Road in Darien, CT. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. A celebration of life will take place in Keene, NH at a later time.
Published in Darien News from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019
