Valentine John Scansaroli
Valentine "Val" John Scansaroli, 69, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence in Norwalk, Connecticut. Val was born on August 5, 1951 to the late John J. Scansaroli and Evelyn Nicholson Scansaroli.
Val grew up in Flushing, New York and graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1969. He attended Hartwick College where he played basketball and acquired his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He later received his Master's Degree from University of New Haven.
Val's professional career spanned nearly fifty years in the publishing and printing industries which included Ziff Davis, Hearst, Meredith Corporation, Time Inc., World Color, and more recently, his own consultancy business, Publishers' Local Networks.
He is survived by his devoted partner Abbie Van Nostrand of Darien, Connecticut; his son Christopher Scansaroli of Brooklyn, New York; his sister Sheila Palmiotto of Ellicott City, Maryland and her family: husband Michael Palmiotto, and children Nicole, Michael and Dana; brother Michael N. Scansaroli of Apopka, Florida; Abbie's sons: Jamie, Tad and Philip Schwartz; "fraternity brothers" and countless friends; and his mischievous rescue beagle, Wally.
Val is fondly remembered for his amusing anecdotes, his passion for golf, sports and competition, his entertaining knowledge of trivia, his "huge" heart and caring spirit.
A private funeral service will be held at St. John Church in Darien, Connecticut on Thursday, October 8, 2020 and a celebration of life will be planned for 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lawrence Funeral Home of Darien, Connecticut (www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
).
The family requests that anyone who wishes to make a donation in Val's memory consider the Yale Diabetes Center. Checks should be made payable to Yale Diabetes Center and mailed to:
Yale Diabetes Center
Attn: Dr. Silvio Inzucchi
789 Howard Ave
New Haven, CT 06519
Please make a notation that the donation is being made in remembrance of Val Scansaroli for the Yale Diabetes Center special use account.