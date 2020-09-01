1/1
Victor Martini
1938 - 2020
Victor J. Martini
Victor J. Martini of Shelton, CT and a longtime Darien resident peacefully entered eternal rest on August 31, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Vic was born in Greenwich, CT on August 27, 1938, the son of the late Victor and Rose Gasparino Martini. He attended schools in Greenwich, CT. He was a member of the Bricklayers Union Local 1 CT.
Vic was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a Christian man. He was a kind, generous, fun-loving guy who liked to "Celebrate Good Times."
Vic had a passion for helping others. He coached Little League in Darien, was a former member of the Noroton Heights Volunteer Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus.
Vic was a lifelong Red Sox fan. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and bocce. He loved camping, fishing, antique cars, and vintage clocks. Vic loved to tinker. Our "Poppy" could fix almost anything. Above all, he cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Lou (Cookie) Martini. He leaves to share his memory his children: Mark (Anne Marie) Martini of Trumbull, CT; Kimberly Martini of Darien; and Alyssa (Tim) Fischer of Henderson, NV. He adored his grandchildren: Grace Martini, Taylor Karas, and Anthony and Ava Martini.
Friends and family may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. COVID restrictions include masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Vic's memory to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com



Published in Darien Times & Greenwich Time & Shelton Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
