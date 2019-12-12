|
Walter Adriance Kipp III
Jan. 3, 1940 - Dec. 8, 2019
A true embodiment of the word gentleman, Walter Adriance Kipp III (Trey) peacefully departed this world on December 8, 2019. Of his many wonderful attributes, he was first and foremost, husband to his beloved wife of nearly 56 years, Susan Clair Kipp, and the proud father of two sons, Walter Adriance Kipp (Tim) and his wife Hilary Hobbs and Curtis Clair Kipp and his wife Terry Seefried. He was the cherished son of Walter Adriance Kipp Jr. and Ruth Harrington Kipp, and the adored oldest brother to Kerwin Kipp Mayers and Harrington Streat Kipp (Tim) and his wife Kathleen Keller.
Trey and Sue met at the University of Vermont where they earned their undergraduate degrees. He won his juris doctorate from Rutgers Law School in 1967 and soon became the third generation of Kipps to practice law in Bergen County, New Jersey. His great grandfather, Judge Walter A. Kipp started the law office in 1899. Trey entered the firm with his father in 1967 then known as Kipp, Ashen and Somerville and now known as Kipp and Allen on Chestnut St. in Rutherford, New Jersey. In 1972 he and the family moved to Rowayton, CT where he passed the CT Bar and maintained law practices in both states.
Trey was very active in civic affairs in Bergen County, he was a member of the Rutherford Community Chest, an official along with his wife in numerous Republican Party offices, a member of the Board of Adjustment, on the board of Harold House, on the advisory board of Farleigh Dickinson's Urban Institute, the Urban Crisis Council, president of the Rutherford Rotary Club, and a trustee of Hillside Cemetery Association
As a lifelong athlete he was an avid competitive sailor, racing in transatlantic and Bermuda races. He loved distance running and skiing with his family and friends.
Trey was known for his sincerity, honesty and wonderful sense of humor. He was brave to the very end of his life and will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For more information, go to www.lawrencefuneralhome.com/obituary
Published in Darien News on Dec. 19, 2019