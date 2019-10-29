|
William Sylvester Brill, Jr.
William Sylvester Brill, Jr., formerly of Milford and Darien, CT passed away on October 23rd, 2019 of natural causes. Born April 14th, 1936 in White Plains, NY, he was the son of William S. and Vivian (Hughes) Brill.
Mr. Brill graduated from Mamaroneck High School in NY and the State University of New York at Farmingdale. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 4 years as an operating room and field medic. After service, Mr. Brill established a successful career in administration and building management working for several large companies including, American Cyanamid, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Walker Laboratory, Stauffer Chemical, Kero-Sun and the British Oxygen Company. Mr. Brill also owned and operated a successful pest control business, TLC, out of Milford.
Mr. Brill enjoyed fishing tremendously, having been a longtime member and officer of the Stamford Striped Bass Club and Darien Boat Club. It was on the water of Long Island Sound and the numerous striped bass and bluefish he caught that brought him great joy and lasting memories with friends and family. He was also a pet lover, owning several dogs, cats and birds during his lifetime that he considered family. An interest in wood carving later in life led him to becoming a master carver and winning many competitions. His other interests included golf and volunteering with the Connecticut Audubon Society.
Mr. Brill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan Fessenden Brill, his children, Douglas Brill (Patricia) of Westport, Stephen Brill of Stamford, Judith Weinstock (Michael) of Ridgefield, Christopher Brill (Alisa) of Trumbull, and eight grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Daniel, Kenneth, Zachary, Kimberly, Hayden and Connor. Mr. Brill is also survived by his beloved sister, Shirley McRonald of California.
A family-only service to celebrate his life is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at: cthumane.org
Published in Darien News on Oct. 31, 2019